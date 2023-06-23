Mario Kart Tour passes by Rome with the new track Romantic Romefor the night tour which has already touched Paris, Tokyo and New York City. ” Along the most famous streets and squares of the Italian capital you can visit the most historic and celebrated monuments.”

The Night Tour will stop in Rome from June 28, with a new major update of Mario Kart Tour and will last until July 12, 2023. Nintendo also reminds us that the game “can be downloaded for free for iOS and Android devices.”

Nintendo has also released a video to show off the new track. You can see it below:

To celebrate the occasion, Donkey Kong will dress up as a gladiator, with his kart that can be transformed into the Chariot Chain (both will be available in the in-game store during the first week of the Night Tour, from 28 June to 5 July). The press release tells us that “The new Rainbow Celestials glider is also ready for those who want to take a panoramic ride above the city’s rooftops. The Lunar Highway course, from Mario Kart Wii, also makes its debut on Mario Kart Tour! Watch out for the Bob-ombs on wheels and keep an eye out for cars loaded with Mushrooms!”

Finally, remember that “A Nintendo Account, a stable Internet connection and a compatible smart device are required to play Mario Kart Tour.”