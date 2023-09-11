Mario Kart Tour it was one of the greatest experiments done on mobile regarding the world of Super Mario: bringing Mario Kart to phone seemed like an interesting gamble, but it doesn’t seem to have been won.

After 4 years of continuous monthly content, adding characters, vehicles, courses and modes, players received the dreaded message: they will no longer be released new content for Mario Kart Tour.

The title doesn’t appear to have been a success as far as reviews go sales and this seems to have been the reason that pushed Nintendo to move on to new projects.

However, it must be admitted that the game has exerted a certain influence on the market and beyond: as evidence of this, the fact that many exclusive paths of this chapter have been introduced in the various Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC.

What a bubble in the pot new project for Nintendo, so much so that it requires the mobilization of an entire team? It may be, as it may be, that the figures who took part in supporting the title are placed alongside projects already underway.

Every year, as reported in the message in the app, they will be proposed again additional content already released on the occasion of the anniversary of Mario Kart Tour, which falls on September 25th.