Mario Kart Tour has been available since 2019 and its next big update is attempting to improve the multiplayer element of this popular pocket racer. A post on the official Mario Kart Tour Twitter account reveals that the developer is “adding new ways to play multiplayer”.

Exactly what these “new ways” are is a mystery, but luckily we won’t have to wait long to find out, as the update will arrive on mobile devices at the end of next month.

With the #MarioKartTour multiplayer update at the end of September, we’re adding new ways to play multiplayer, and removing Gold Races (available only to Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass subscribers; see in-game notification for more details). Look for more info in early September! pic.twitter.com/wSHqc0Bfdv – Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) August 8, 2022



Another change currently in the works is the removal of the Golden Challenges. Like the standard races, these allow you to compete with seven other players from around the world, but they have different rulesets and you must be a Golden Pass subscriber to compete. In the future, the Standard Race and Gold Race modes will be combined. “Many more changes” are in the works and more details are promised in early September.

Source: Eurogamer