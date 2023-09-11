Mario Kart Tour he will no longer receive new content from October 4, 2023. This was announced by Nintendo itself, which in fact decided to close support for the game, which was evidently no longer profitable enough.
Mario Kart Tour launched on September 25, 2019, as part of the company’s efforts to enter the mobile sector. Efforts that ended with the success of the Nintendo Switch, which evidently no longer made it necessary to follow an alternative path. However, since launch, mobile Mario Kart has been enriched with new tours, routes, drivers and other content. It certainly cannot be said that he was not supported.
The latest major update
The latest major update for Mario Kart Tour will introduce the Battle Tour, the only new thing in terms of upcoming content. From October 4th onwards, content already seen in the past will be re-proposed.
It should also be remembered that on 20 September 2023 theAnniversary Tourwhich will celebrate four years of the game.
Nintendo itself has not provided reasons for the decision made, but it is not difficult to hypothesize that they are of an economic nature.
