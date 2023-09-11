Mario Kart Tour he will no longer receive new content from October 4, 2023. This was announced by Nintendo itself, which in fact decided to close support for the game, which was evidently no longer profitable enough.

Mario Kart Tour launched on September 25, 2019, as part of the company’s efforts to enter the mobile sector. Efforts that ended with the success of the Nintendo Switch, which evidently no longer made it necessary to follow an alternative path. However, since launch, mobile Mario Kart has been enriched with new tours, routes, drivers and other content. It certainly cannot be said that he was not supported.