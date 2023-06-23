Nintendo heralds the arrival of a new path for Mario Kart Tour where we can visit the romantic streets of Rome. The track Romantic Rome will be available from 28 June until 12 July inside the new Night Tour.

But that’s not the only news. From June 28th to July 5th in fact, it will be possible to obtain a special Donkey Kong dressed as a gladiatorwhose vehicle is a Chariot-style kart pulled by a deadbolt.

We leave you now with the trailer of the new update of Mario Kart Tourwhich I remind you is available for free download on iOS and Android devices. Good vision!

MARIO IS COMING TO THE CAPITAL: DASH THROUGH THE STREETS OF ROME ON THE MARIO KART TOUR FOR SMART DEVICES Race with Mario, Luigi and many other icons of the Nintendo world through the most famous streets and the best-known monuments of the most historic Italian city in the latest update for Mario Kart Tour! 23 June 2022 – Mario Kart Tour is coming to Rome! Run through the streets of the historic city in the moonlight, zip around an illuminated amphitheater and negotiate challenging turns in the narrow streets of Rome for an exceptional night tour of the city! Along the most famous streets and squares of the Italian capital you can visit the most historic and celebrated monuments. Following the example of other cities such as Paris, Tokyo and New York City, the Mario Kart show also continues in Rome. The Night tourwith the new Romantic Rome track, will be available from June 28 in Mario Kart Tour and will last until Wednesday July 12. Mario Kart Tour is free to download for iOS and Android devices. A video with a taste of what awaits players can be seen on the official Youtube channel dedicated to Nintendo mobile titles. Players will also find a special tribute to the host city! One of the characters most loved by fans wears a historic all-Italian costume for the occasion: Donkey Kong in Gladiator version and its Chariot Catgnaccio kart will be available in the shop during the first week of the Night Tour, from June 28th to July 5th. Even the new glider Rainbow celestials is ready for those who want to take a panoramic ride over the roofs of the city. Path Lunar highway, from Mario Kart Wii, also makes its debut on Mario Kart Tour! Watch out for Bob-ombs on wheels and keep an eye out for cars loaded with Mushrooms! Mario Kart Tour In Mario Kart Tour, as they compete on circuits inspired by real cities and classic Mario Kart tracks, smart device owners can collect different racers from Nintendo’s rich history, including Mario, Donkey Kong, Peach and Yoshi, as well as many fantastic karts and gliders. All it takes is a finger to swerve, drift in style and throw devastating objects. In Mario Kart Tour the player has access to an arsenal of powerful items capable of turning the tables on the table and wreaking havoc on the track! The goal is to conquer gold trophies in new tracks and in the great classics of the Mario Kart series. A Nintendo Account, a stable internet connection and a compatible smart device are required to play Mario Kart Tour. For more information on Mario Kart Tour, please visit dedicated site.

Source: Nintendo