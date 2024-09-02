This year the free food restaurant chain McDonald’s It once again took on enormous relevance, and that is precisely due to the appearance of the Happy Meal in which Hello Kitty and Yu-Gi-Oh! They had their crossover with some small pads in which we see the characters of Sanrio wearing dueling monster suits. With that in mind, it seems that the burger brand doesn’t want to lose relevance, and now they are preparing another promotion that will instantly hook all gamers.

According to what has been shown in a new publication by the chain in its division of Australiawithin this same week they will have new toys in the so-called Happy Meal, showing from behind a figure of Mario in his iconic Kart. This suggests that the racing franchise Nintendo will return to the children’s package and it is not the first time that it has arrived, because when the title of Wii U wanted to be promoted with collectible figures.

Here is the image from Instagram of McDonald’s Australia:

It is worth mentioning that Mario Kart has been part of McDonald’s Happy Meal on several occasions. The restaurant chain has launched themed toys in different campaigns over the years, especially in partnership with Nintendo to promote games from the popular franchise. These toys usually include figures of the main characters such as Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Yoshi, in their iconic karts. The collaboration has been a success, attracting both children and fans of the video game series.

The last time we saw toys from Mario in the food package was when the film they made with Illumination was going to be released, specifically in December 2022, the date on which it was supposedly going to be released and then delayed to April 2023. For this reason, it will be two years since we have had a new promotion, but we must also take into account that this is only an announcement of Australiaso if the same thing happens in Mexicoit will take a few more months.

Via: Instagram

Author’s note: Many users will definitely want to buy the Happy Meal right away. If the trailers and photos from Australia show quality figures, I will eagerly wait for them to be released in Mexico.