There are many dreams in a person’s life, some unattainable, others very difficult to realize and which do not really depend on our work. But every now and then a miracle happens and even if it is intended for the little ones, it is one of the cases in which age matters relatively.

A company that deals with making toys, JAKKS Pacifichas in fact made available a go-kart which reproduces the features of the same vehicles present in Mario Kart, at the modest price of $ 399.

It is a 24V electric vehicle, capable of reaching about 12 Km / H, therefore not a lightning bolt of war but you certainly don’t buy it to go fast. The best thing in fact, is the availability of the classic sounds of the videogame series, including the official theme of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

The recommended age is three years and up, but it is also good for children of 40 years old. There are no contraindications.

Source: NintendoLife