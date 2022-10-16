Mario Kart 8’s Tick Tock Clock track used to race along the hands of a clock, and now the same thing is about to happen in real life: Nintendo has revealed a new collaboration with the luxury watch brand TAG Heuer.

As shared via the Nintendo of America Twitter account, this latest foray into the world of Mario-inspired watches introduces us to two new watches.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC, third wave teaser.

The first is the standard chronograph, which is limited to 3000 pieces. This watch features several Mario Kart references on the dial, including Power Stars icons where the date usually appears. Additionally, the Mario Kart silkscreen can soon be seen engraved on the back.

The second watch unveiled is the Chronograph Tourbillon model, which is limited to 250 pieces. This watch has a “distinctive glossy black ceramic bezel” and features a “tri-compax dial showing Mario Kart elements” including a Bullet Bill.

Two new Mario Kart themed watches from TAG Heuer are speeding towards the finish line! The # TAGHeuerFormula1 X Mario Kart Limited Edition Chronograph Tourbillon & Chronograph arrive 10/20. Reservations are open until 10/17: https://t.co/AvC3IOhQ3d pic.twitter.com/WZdwsTsfFC – Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 13, 2022

However, even these watches can be beautiful to look at, they are certainly not cheap. The price of the chronograph in pounds is £ 3550.00 while the Chronograph Tourbillon model even goes up to £ 21,250.

Those who are keen to purchase one, however, will be able to get hold of the chronograph starting in October 20. In the meantime, you can register to show interest in the Chronograph Tourbillon model through TAG Heuer.

Returning to the Mario Kart video game, the third wave of DLC circuits for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be released during this “winter season”. While many of the courses have not yet been announced, we know this wave will bring with it Merry Mountain from Mario Kart Tour and Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS.