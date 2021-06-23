It will go on sale in a few days in the United States, bringing all the excitement of the circuit to our homes.

The Rainbow Path It may be one of the most beloved, and perhaps challenging, layouts of how many are available in different installments of the Mario Kart saga. Now you can get hold of it and compete at home with the landing of a new set of Hot Wheels. Of course, at the moment his arrival in Spain is unknown.

Specifically, the Mattel product will be available for purchase in various US stores starting June 24 at a price of $ 119.99, and incorporates among its contents a track of approximately three meters in length, with lights and sound for a more accurate experience in the layout of the video game. It also comes with two small karts, one dedicated to Mario and another to King Boo.

You can see the set in more detail through several images with which we accompany the news. For now, we repeat, we have no news if this product will arrive in Spain, so it will be necessary to import by Target.

Hot Wheels launches video game this year

This year we will also have a new video game for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch from the toy car manufacturer. This is Hot Wheels: Unleashed, it is developed by Milestone and will arrive in september looking to bring players the most electrifying races of the series.

For its part, in Mario Kart 8: Deluxe we can put our ability to the test in Rainbow Path, which continues to sell at a good pace without news yet from Nintendo of the development of a MK 9 that brings us a new design of this track.

