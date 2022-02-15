As reported by the official website of Mario Kart 8 Deluxeit seems that the new tracks contained in the Pass Routes are can also be used online by users who have not purchased the DLCas long as a friend we’re playing with has the package.

The information should have been present since the announcement of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Paths Pass, but reported as a note at the bottom of the page, linked to one of the many asterisks scattered in the official description on the Nintendo site. Here is what it says:

The courses in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pack 1 – Additional Course Pass will be playable locally and online from March 18th in Friends and Opponents mode. even if only one player owns the Pass additional routes or accessed through a Nintendo Switch Online Membership + Add-on Pack. From March 22, Pack 1 courses will also appear in the random selection of World or Regional races against online opponents.

Therefore, it will be possible to use the new tracks of the Pass Routes online even simply by playing with a user who owns them, since this can select them and they will also be available for other players in the online or local multiplayer session.

Not only that, the tracks of the first broadcast on March 18th will come inserted in the rotation online of world or regional races starting from March 22, so there is the possibility of seeing them even playing with strangers during any session in these modes, even if obviously these are fortuitous cases considering the amount of possibilities in the random selection among dozens of different paths.

For the rest, we remind you that the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Paths Pass can be purchased for 24.99 euros or used within the standard equipment of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription + Additional Package. We also saw the details of the package and the first tracks arriving on March 18th.