Today the last wave of characters and tracks for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC have finally been announced, and that means the definitive closure of the video game after two years of constantly receiving content. And with this, some users wonder if there will be a definitive edition of it with everything that will be released until the holiday season.

Given this, in the live Japan It is confirmed that a physical version will come out, but unlike what happened at the time with Zelda: Breath of the Wild, this box will not contain all the contents inside the cartridge. Well, to begin with, it will be launching before the holidays, being before the launch of the DLC that will close it.

Is it all on cart or is the DLC a code? — monkeker (@monkeker) September 14, 2023

As for the release date, it will be next October 6 when players in Japan will be able to buy this version in the store of their choice, but they will have to take into account that it does not have the entire game inside the cartridge. New clues and more characters will arrive, among them. Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline and Peachette.

Editor’s note: I was expecting an edition with all the content but on a single cartridge, this is actually disappointing. They would have waited for the DLC to come out and launched everything in the same place.