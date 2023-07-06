The Pass Additional Routes Package 5 Of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has a trailer and a date Release Date: The DLC will be available starting July 12 for owners of the game and will introduce eight additional courses, as well as three extra characters.

Capable of selling over 48 million copies so far, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has found in the formula of additional routes a further push, rekindling the enthusiasm of the players also and above all thanks to the quality of the packages.

In this case we will be able to face the Cherry Trophy for a race in the Panorama of Los Angeles (from Mario Kart Tour), overcome the sandy expanses of the Nature Reserve (from Mario Kart: Super Circuit), admire the aquatic wonders of Punta Koopa (from Mario Kart Wii) and try our hand at the fantastic races between the Glimpses of Vancouver (Mario Kart Tour).