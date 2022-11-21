Like it’s been a while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch has a third track pack on the way, and it’s only weeks away from release.

It will be available on December 7 of this year, perfect to enjoy it in the Christmas and New Year’s Eve season. This new installment is known as Wave 3 and is part of the Booster Course Pass, the season pass for this great racing game.

With this third wave, eight new routes will arrive in the game; this time they are not new. It actually comes from past installments of the franchise and will be grouped into a couple of cups, the Rock Cup and Moon Cup.

Three of them come from the mobile title, Mario Kart Tourwhile two are from Mario Kart 7 for N3DS. The other three are from Mario Kart Wii, Mario Kart DS Y Mario Kart Super Circuit (GBA).

Before this third DLC pack of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Turnip Cup and Propeller Cup with their allotment of tracks arrived, and that happened on August 4th.

The Golden Dash Cup and the Lucky Cat Cup were the first to arrive in this game for Nintendo Switch and that was on March 18. As can be seen, the publication of the new packages is not very regular and sometimes there are several months apart.

Start your engines! Wave 3 of the #Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass arrives 12/7! Available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members at no additional cost, or on its own as paid DLC. pic.twitter.com/lbhHsbpf7L — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 21, 2022

What clues does the third Mario Kart 8 Deluxe pack bring?

The full track list of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe grouped in their respective cups and where they come from can be seen below:

RockCup

–London Loop Tour (Mario Kart Tour).

–GBA Boo Lake (Mario Kart: Super Circuit).

–3DS Rock Rock Mountain (Mario Kart 7).

– Wii Maple Treeway (Mario Kart Wii).

Moon Cup

– Berlin Byways Tour (Mario Kart Tour).

–DS Peach Gardens (Mario Kart DS).

–Merry Mountains (Mario Kart Tour).

–3DS Rainbow Road (Mario Kart 7).

To get these tracks you need to purchase the Booster Course Pass, which is priced at $24.99. However, those people who have the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass membership will get this DLC for free.

It is a good way to take advantage of this service that also adds Sega Genesis and Nintendo 64 games at no additional cost. So there are options for players.

In addition to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe We have more video game information at EarthGamer.