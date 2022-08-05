Nintendo gave fans a good reason yesterday to rejoin the racing game of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, with the deployment of a whole new series of circuits that make up the second wave of the Pass offered as DLC. The program of this new content includes two new cups made up of 4 circuits for a total of 8 levels.

However, today’s news concerns the next additional paths that will be included in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in the future, which begins with the discovery of a flaw in the game’s code, immediately exploited by the dataminers to take a look at what players can expect.

Specifically, these are the music preview files included in the latest version 2.1.0 update. which allow you to guess which circuits will presumably reach up to the sixth package. These cache files are normally only intended to play a second of music while waiting for a music file to fully load.

The dataminers have been trying to explore the game files since the 2.0 update for this purpose and, if until now it was only more or less reliable hypotheses and leaks, we can now reliably identify the names of the next circuits. provided in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, simply from the first second of the affected pieces.

Here is what was he was able to decipher pic.twitter.com/KzEdWKTaCz – Fishguy6564 (@ fishguy6564) August 5, 2022



Of course, pending official confirmation from Nintendo, this information should still be considered as mere rumors.