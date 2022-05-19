Nintendo announced that the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Seasonal Circuit Italy will start on June 5th with the first of three stages that will alternate in the coming months until November 2022. There will be prizes and surprises awaiting the players. You will also be able to compete on the new circuits introduced in the game, even if you have not purchased the season pass to download them. To access the competition, which will officially start on Sunday 5 June from 7 pm and will last until 9 pm, it will be sufficient to use the tournament code 0252-4222-9291 within the game. All information on the Seasonal Circuit Italy and instructions for using a tournament code are available on Nintendo official site.

Each stage of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Seasonal Circuit Italy will be self-contained and will see ten players triumph, who will share a series of prizes offered by Lego and Big Ben Interactive as well as, for the first time, special rewards celebrating the competition. Specifically, will the top three finishers receive Lego Block sets respectively? Super Mario 64, Luigi’s Mansion Ghost Hunt and Luigi’s Mansion Laboratory and Poltergust, while players up to eighth place will each be able to take home a Nintendo Switch Big Ben NNS50GR case. In addition, for all ten best drivers there will be Seasonal Circuit branded prizes such as a jacket for the first place, a metal case for the second step of the podium, a T-shirt for the bronze medal and caps for the remaining seven positions. . Finally, all participants, regardless of placement, will receive 50 platinum points that can be used within the My Nintendo program.