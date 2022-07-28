Nintendo announces the release date for the second package of additional paths for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch included in Additional Paths Pass, included in the higher-end subscription of the service Nintendo Switch Online.

These are eight new circuits coming next August 4thwhich include the unprecedented track Stracciatella skiesthe View of New York from Mario Kart Tour and the Waluigi pinball machine from Mario Kart DS. More details are available immediately after the trailer.

MARIO KART 8 DELUXE – PASS ADDITIONAL ROUTES: PACKAGE 2 READY TO START ON 4 AUGUST

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Course Pass: Pack 2 adds eight new tracks to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch

July 28, 2022 – Start your engines, because on August 4th eight more routes will come up Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with the paid DLC Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Courses Pass* for Nintendo Switch. The second package includes the super sweet Cieli Stracciatella course, which makes its first appearance in the Mario Kart ** series. In addition, it will be possible to admire the neon lights of the New York View circuit Mario Kart Tour, and whiz on a giant pinball machine on Waluigi’s Pinball (DS) course, to name but a few. To see all the paths of package 2 in action, the video is available Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Course Pass: Pack 2 Coming August 4th! (Nintendo Switch).

Pack 2 includes the Rapa Trophy and the Elica Trophy, featuring fast and well-known courses from the Mario Kart series for Super NES, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 64, Nintendo DS and Wii, as well as the Mario Kart Tour mobile game. Each course can be played locally or online ***.

The cups are divided as follows:

Rapa Trophy: View of New York Tour – Hit the towering skyscrapers and enjoy a scenic drive through the park on this Big Apple-inspired route from the mobile game Mario Kart Tour . Mario Circuit 3 (SNES) – Run through tight curves and avoid the pipes in this classic course born from Super Mario Kart for Super NES. Kalimari Desert (N64) – This desert ride features frequent encounters with a vintage steam locomotive crossing the route. Be careful not to cause delays! Waluigi’s pinball machine (DS) – Launch, bump and sway on this course that resembles a giant pinball table, complete with colorful lights and sounds. But be careful not to lean!



Propeller Trophy: Sprint tour in Sydney – Get carried away by the sun as you fly over the bay and circle the sights on this route born of Mario Kart Tour . Land of Snows (GBA) – Try not to slip on this winter course of Mario Kart: Super Circuit. Remember: cold blood will prevail. Mushroom Throat (Wii) – This path features an underground cavern, deep chasms and giant mushrooms to bounce off of. Make sure you land safely! Stracciatella skies – The competition may heat up, but that doesn’t mean you can’t relax in this sweet race, filled with huge sweets at every turn. Prove you’re number one on this debut journey!



Package 2 will join Package 1, already available with eight routes, including Outlet Cocco (Wii), Cioccocanyon (N64), Circuit of Toad (3DS), Colli Fungo (DS) and Giardino Nuvola (GBA), as well as Covo Ninja, Paris Promenade and Tokyo Neon from Mario Kart Tour. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Courses Pass includes six separate packages, with eight routes each, all of which will be released by the end of 2023.

Upgrade Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Courses Pass to experience more ramps, turns and jumps on a total of 48 remastered courses as each of the six packs becomes available. Players can enjoy all Add-on Packages at no additional cost with a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Packor by purchasing separately Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Courses Pass in Nintendo eShop.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Courses Pass: Pack 2 arrives on August 4th, adding eight more fast and frenetic courses to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch. The all-new Stracciatella Skies course makes its debut in the game, along with a selection of well-known courses from the Mario Kart series.

* Route packages cannot be purchased individually. A copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch is required to use Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Course Pass content. Requires a free software update. A broadband Internet connection is required to download software updates. You must register and link a Nintendo Account and accept the relevant Agreement. Nintendo Account Privacy Policy applies. Find out more about how to update Nintendo Switch games https://www.nintendo.it/Service-al-consumatore/Nintendo-Switch/How-to-update-software-1516278.html.

** Stracciatella Skies will be made available in Mario Kart Tour later.

*** Online play requires an internet connection. To use online services, you must create a Nintendo Account and accept the relevant Agreement. Nintendo Account Privacy Policy applies. Some online services may not be available in all countries. Online play requires a service with paid subscription.