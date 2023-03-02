Nintendo has released a new trailer revealing the release date for Pack 4 of Additional Paths by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It will be possible to have fun with the eight new tracks starting starting March 9th. I remind you that the Pass for additional routes is available for a fee at the introductory price of €24.99 or free for all subscribers to the service Nintendo Switch Online+ additional package.
Package 4 will introduce Ostriches between playable characters and two new Trophies for a total of eight tracks. These are:
Fruit Trophy
- Amsterdam in drift
- Riverside park
- Snowboard slope DK
- Yoshi Island
Boomerang Trophy
- Bangkok at full throttle
- Mario Circuit
- Waluigi Stadium
- Singapore full throttle
We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to the new route pack for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Good vision!
