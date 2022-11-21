With a new trailer Nintendo has revealed the release date for the third pack of the Additional course passes for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The bundle will be available worldwide starting next year December 7th, and within it two Trophies will be available for a total of eight different tracks from the previous chapters of the franchise. Here’s the list:
Rock Trophy
- Tour of London (Mario Kart Tour)
- Lake Boo (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)
- Rocky Mountain (Mario Kart 7)
- Track of the Maples (Mario Kart Wii)
Moon Trophy
- Trip to Berlin (Mario Kart Tour)
- Peach Garden (Mario Kart DS)
- Decoration pass (Mario Kart Tour)
- Rainbow Trail (Mario Kart 7)
Before leaving you to the trailer, I remind you that the Additional route passes is available both as paid downloadable content at the introductory price of €24.99 and free for all subscribers to the service Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack. Good vision.
