With a new trailer Nintendo has revealed the release date for the third pack of the Additional course passes for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The bundle will be available worldwide starting next year December 7th, and within it two Trophies will be available for a total of eight different tracks from the previous chapters of the franchise. Here’s the list:

Rock Trophy

Tour of London (Mario Kart Tour)

(Mario Kart Tour) Lake Boo (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)

(Mario Kart: Super Circuit) Rocky Mountain (Mario Kart 7)

(Mario Kart 7) Track of the Maples (Mario Kart Wii)

Moon Trophy

Trip to Berlin (Mario Kart Tour)

(Mario Kart Tour) Peach Garden (Mario Kart DS)

(Mario Kart DS) Decoration pass (Mario Kart Tour)

(Mario Kart Tour) Rainbow Trail (Mario Kart 7)

Before leaving you to the trailer, I remind you that the Additional route passes is available both as paid downloadable content at the introductory price of €24.99 and free for all subscribers to the service Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack. Good vision.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Courses Pass #3

Source: Nintendo