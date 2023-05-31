Nintendo of Canada has posted a tweet dedicated to Mario Kart 8 Deluxealso suggesting that new tracks are coming inside of Pass Additional Routesor the paid expansion of the karting game.

Specifically, the tweet – which you find just below – reads: “It’s mom and dad’s time to shine when it comes to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe! Will you be able to demonstrate your skills during family game night or will you be left behind Psst… more tracks coming soon in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Course Pass…”

Unfortunately “Soon” doesn’t tell us much about the arrival times of this new content, but we are sure that fans are eager to find out more about the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pass Additional Courses.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pass Additional Courses players are waiting for the Package 5 of the contents which should include the Feather Cup and Cherry Cup, as well as the Package 6 which will propose the Ghianda Cup and the Spinosa Cup.

We just have to wait for new details. In the meantime, we remind you of the details on the Package 4 of the Additional Paths Pass.