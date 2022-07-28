Nintendo Italy has released a new one trailer dedicated to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pass additional courses and, precisely, to package 2 which includes eight other tracks. The release date is August 4, 2022 and you can see the video above.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pass Additional Courses – Pack 2 includes the following routes:

Stracciatella skies (new)

Kalimari Desert (Nintendo 64)

Mario Circuit 3 (SNES)

Mushroom Throat (Wii)

Sprint in Sydney (Tour)

Waluigi’s pinball machine (DS)

Snowlands (GB Advance)

View of New York (Tour)

Recall that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pass additional courses includes in total six packs which will be published by the end of 2023. In total we are talking about 48 courses, divided into Cups of four tracks each.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pass Additional Courses is included as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack subscription, which offers a whole host of additional content, including Happy Home Paradise for Animal Crossing New Horizons and Octo Expansion from Splatoon 2, without forgetting the classic SEGA Mega Drive and SNES, NES and Nintendo 64.

Tell us, what do you think of these tracks for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Do they convince you?