During the Nintendo Direct on February 8, Nintendo also presented the new expansion for Mario Kart 8 Deluxei.e. the Package 4 of the Additional Routes Passpart of the long-term program of additions planned by the Kyoto house for its famous arcade racing game.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pack 4 contains 8 new routes and an additional character, thus significantly enriching the contents of the original game.

While waiting to discover the precise characteristics of the new tracks, in the meantime, Isola Yoshi, a new route, was presented on video.

The additional character is instead Ostriches, taking to the track for the first time in Mario Kart: Double Dash!! And destined to enrich the already large roster of drivers present in the game, with the next packs that will include other characters from the Mario Kart series.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pack 4 – Additional Course Passes is coming to Nintendo Switch this spring. As a reminder, the Additional Courses Pass includes six separate packs, with eight courses each, all of which will be released by the end of 2023.

The Additional Paths Pass can be purchased separately from Nintendo eShop or is included with all of its content for free as part of a Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack subscription.