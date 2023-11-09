Nintendo announces that from today the sixth and final package of additional routes is available for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch.

The package has the particularity of introducing the track set among the fascinating streets of the Eternal City, “Romantic Rome”, already present in Mario Kart Tour for mobile devices. Below you will find more details.

It is now possible to download the sixth and final pack of additional courses for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the acclaimed two- and four-wheel racing video game from Nintendo. This new content introduces Romantic Rome, the circuit set among the fascinating streets of the Eternal City, already present in Mario Kart Tour. Thanks to the completion of the Additional Routes Pass, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the best-selling video game in the history of Nintendo Switch, expands further and transforms into the largest version of the Mario Kart series ever made.

Milan, 9 November 2023 – It is finally available sixth and final package of the Pass additional routes Of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe the famous racing video game on two and four wheels Nintendo. Among the many circuits included in the latter DLCwas introduced “Romantic Rome”, the track set in the Italian capital, already available on Mario Kart Tour for mobile, which offers players the chance to speed through the streets of the Eternal City. There is also no shortage of great returns, such as the historic one Rainbow trackthe most famous track of the series Mario Kart, ready to test even the most experienced and trained players. In addition, even the slopes Madrid nightlife, DK Mountains, Daisy circuit, Cala Piranha plant, Bowser’s Castle 3 And Rosalinda Glacierthey will land on Nintendo Switch making Mario Kart 8 Deluxe the most complete video game in the series with 96 different circuits. Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Peachette And Paulinefinally, they will enrich the already colorful roster of drivers, for sensational races in great style.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the Mario Kart best ever, with 48 circuits available for memorable crazy races and fun-filled challenges, all in the company of the iconic characters from the plumber saga Super Mario and of Nintendo in general. Thanks to Pass additional routesFurthermore, the fun doubles with almost one hundred tracks available among many new features and nostalgia effect, such as the great return also on Nintendo Switch from the Rainbow track. Heart-pounding challenges are guaranteed thanks to the iconic objects which will require a mix of strategy and action to take home the victory and send your opponents off the track. Unforgettable challenges in the company of friends and relatives are possible locally up to 8 players and online until 12 players. But the experience with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continue anywhere for outdoor challenges up to 4 players on the same console.