During Nintendo Direct of this afternoon Nintendo announced the package 5 of additional paths for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The pack will be released over the course of the summer and will introduce three characters: Pippin Piranha, Kamek And Wiggler. At the moment only one of the routes present in the package has been announced, that is the unpublished one Run to the bathroom.

Waiting to find out more we leave you now with the trailer for the 5 pack of additional routes for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Good vision!

