The Nintendo Direct of February 8 saw the announcement of the package 4 of additional routes For Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Among the new routes, the unpublished is announced Yoshi Islandwhile a new character will join the roster of selectable pilots: it’s about Ostriches.

The release is scheduled for this spring and, as usual, this new package will be free for all subscribers to the service Nintendo Switch Online + add-on pack. More details and the announcement trailer are below.

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 4 Pack

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pack 4 – Additional Course Passes: Yoshi Island, a new path, is coming with the 4* pack7. Even Strutzi, who took to the track for the first time in Mario Kart Double Dash!!will be among the news. Upcoming packs will include more characters from the Mario Kart series. The 4 pack of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional course passes is coming to Nintendo Switch this spring. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional course passes includes six separate packs, with eight courses each, all releasing by the end of 2023. Buy now Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional course passes separately in Nintendo eShop or enjoy its content for free at no extra cost with a paid membership to Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack.

