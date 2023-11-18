Mario Kart 8 Deluxe And out of the American top 20 after well 78 months of permanence: this is revealed by the data collected by Circana (formerly NPD) for the month of October 2023, which indicates a decline in sales of the Nintendo game.

With his over 57 million copies soldMario Kart 8 Deluxe has practically occupied the ranking of the twenty most successful titles in the USA since its launch in April 2017: an extraordinary performance, which confirms the excellent quality of the arcade racer.

Of course, the situation could only be temporary: considering the Black Friday offers and the publication of the final DLC of the Additional Routes Pass, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe could also return to the top 20confirming itself as an immortal blockbuster.