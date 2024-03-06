Nintendo announced i Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Openwhich will take place on March 10th, on the occasion of the so-called Mario Day (or TUE10 Day). Rich prizes for the 310 best players who will compete, given that they will have the chance to win 10 dollars. More precisely, they will receive 1000 My Nintendo Gold Points, the value of which is equivalent to 10 dollars.

The tournament will be open to all owners of the game on Nintendo Switch, with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to compete via the internet. To participate you must search for the tournament code: 3409-7365-4571.

If so, you can participate even if you are not yet a subscriber Nintendo Switch Online, given that for Mario Day a fourteen-day trial will be offered to evaluate the service. The offer will be valid until March 17th.