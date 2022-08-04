After a long wait here is the update for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, with eight new circuits as part of the second Additional Routes package. The new tracks are mostly reinterpretations of the tracks that appeared in previous chapters, such as Super Mario Kart, Mario Kart 64, Mario Kart Double Dash and Mario Kart Wii.

These are the added tracks, available today:

Stracciatella skies (new)

Kalimari Desert (Nintendo 64)

Mario Circuit 3 (SNES)

Mushroom Throat (Wii)

Sprint in Sydney (Tour)

Waluigi’s pinball machine (DS)

Snowlands (GB Advance)

View of New York (Tour)

In total, the tracks added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be 48, divided into six different packages. We remind you that the DLC is available for purchase on Nintendo eShop and in stores, but owners of a Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on package membership will be able to access its contents at no additional cost.

