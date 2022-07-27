Mario Kart 8 Deluxe could prepare to welcome the package 2 of the Additional Paths Passor at least that’s the recent community speculation, as the Nintendo Switch game is about to enter scheduled maintenance without particular explanations on the subject of the work in progress.

Nintendo has announced a scheduled maintenance period for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe online scheduled for July 29, 2022, from 4 to 5 in the morning approximately, according to the Italian timetable.

Without particular precise explanations on the subject of these works and an interruption of the service that should last about an hour or so, several users have started to think that it may be works in progress to prepare for the arrival of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Additional Course Pass Pack 2.

On the other hand, the time may be ripe for the arrival of a second package in the series. As we have seen, the Pass includes in total 48 new routes distributed in 6 packages successive, each containing 8 playable courses in single, local and online multiplayer.

The release of these 6 packages will be paced over a long period up to the end of 2023, but considering that the first package has been available since March 18, 2022 and there have been no further additions since then, it is likely that the second batch of tracks is coming soon. In the meantime, we will soon see if this hypothesis at the end of July can make sense, while we refer you to our impressions on the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Additional Paths Pass.