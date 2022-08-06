Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the flagship title for Nintendo Switch, has received the new, and long-awaited, expansion pack with additional courses. The DLC, already available for purchase, introduces several tracks, including welcome returns and a totally new path.

Two further cups have been added, namely the Turnip Cup and the Propeller Cup, which will bring 8 circuits into the game:

Turnip Cup

New York Minute (Tour)

Mario Circuit 3 (SNES)

Kalimari Desert (N64)

Waluigi Pinball (DS)

Propellor Cup Sydney Spring (Tour)

Snow Land (GBA)

Mushroom Gorge (Wii)

Sky-High Sundae (new track)

The new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC is included in the Additional Course Pass, which you can purchase for € 24.99 in the Nintendo eShop.