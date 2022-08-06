Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the flagship title for Nintendo Switch, has received the new, and long-awaited, expansion pack with additional courses. The DLC, already available for purchase, introduces several tracks, including welcome returns and a totally new path.
Two further cups have been added, namely the Turnip Cup and the Propeller Cup, which will bring 8 circuits into the game:
Turnip Cup
- New York Minute (Tour)
- Mario Circuit 3 (SNES)
- Kalimari Desert (N64)
- Waluigi Pinball (DS)
Propellor Cup
- Sydney Spring (Tour)
- Snow Land (GBA)
- Mushroom Gorge (Wii)
- Sky-High Sundae (new track)
The new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC is included in the Additional Course Pass, which you can purchase for € 24.99 in the Nintendo eShop.
