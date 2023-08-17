Nintendo has announced a new Esports tournament for its most famous racing title, the first Mario Kart 8 Deluxe European Championship which will kick off on Saturday, August 19 with the first of three qualifiers. The 24 best players from Europe, eight from each round, will compete in the live final in Germany in early October to decide the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe European Champion. To take part in the qualifiers, players with an active Nintendo Switch Online membership and a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will need to select the “Online Play”, “Tournaments”, “Search by Code” mode and enter the relevant tournament code . In each of the qualifying sessions, riders will earn points based on their finishing position in the races. When the engines shut down, the eight highest-scoring players in each tournament will have qualified for the live Grand Final.

Saturday, August 19, 4pm – 8pm, Tournament Code 0980-1145-8091

Friday, September 8, 5pm – 9pm, Tournament Code 3959-7481-4251

Sunday, September 17, 3pm – 7pm, Tournament Code 3626-8881-7707

Qualified players will be eligible to override at the Nintendo European Championships 2023, taking place on October 7 and 8 at the VILCO Congress Center in Bad Vilbel, Frankfurt am Main, Germany. In addition to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the two-day event will be the culmination of a pan-European Splatoon 3 competition, where the top 12 teams from Europe will compete in group and knockout stages, racing to lift the coveted gold trophy . Spectator tickets for both days will be made available later, Nintendo said.