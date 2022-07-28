Nintendo has announced that eight more routes will arrive on August 4th Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with the paid DLC Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pass Additional Courses for Nintendo Switch. The second package includes the Cieli Stracciatella track, which makes its first appearance in the Mario Kart series. In addition, it will be possible to play in the New York View circuit Mario Kart Tour, and whiz on a giant pinball machine in Waluigi’s Pinball (DS) course, among others. Nintendo has also released a video showing all the paths in action. Pack 2 includes the Rapa Trophy and the Elica Trophy, featuring fast and well-known courses from the Mario Kart series for Super NES, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 64, Nintendo DS and Wii, as well as the Mario Kart Tour mobile game. Each course can be played locally or online. Package 2 will join Package 1, already available with eight routes, including Outlet Cocco (Wii), Cioccocanyon (N64), Circuit of Toad (3DS), Colli Mungo (DS) and Giardino Nuvola (GBA), as well as Covo Ninja, Paris Promenade and Tokyo Neon from Mario Kart Tour. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pass Additional Courses includes six separate packs, with eight courses each, all of which will be released by the end of 2023. Players can download all of the Additional Packs at no additional cost with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, or by purchasing the pass separately.