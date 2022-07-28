Nintendo has detailed the second dollop of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC headed to your Nintendo Switch on 4th August – and there’s some proper bangers in the roster.

N64 classic Kalimari Desert is included, as is DS masterpiece Waluigi Pinball. Mushroom Gorge from Mario Kart Wii, Snow Land from Mario Kart Advance, plus Mario Circuit 3 from the SNES are also in.

These are joined by New York Minute and Sydney Spring from smartphone spin-off Mario Kart Tour, plus the new Sky-High Sundae track.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s ​​second wave of DLC tracks are shown off.

48 fresh tracks are being added to the game over the next 18 months, in six waves. We’ve already had the first, of course, back in March. Now, four months later, we’re getting another eight tracks from Mario Kart history.

A look at the first wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC tracks.

The extra tracks are available via a single £22.49 purchase, which covers all 48 courses, or can be accessed as part of Nintendo’s premium Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service.

“Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s ​​excellent new tracks prove the original is still the best,” our Martin wrote in Eurogamer’s round-up of Wave 1, which included Coconut Mall from Mario Kart Wii, Choco Mountain from Mario 64, and Tokyo Blur from Mario Kart Tour. “It’s comfort gaming, yes, but it’s also comforting to spend time with something that flies so close to perfection.”