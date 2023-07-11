Last month the content of the fifth wave of clues and characters to come to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Later we do not learn that the release date will be July 11. The content that this DLC includes are the characters: Kamek, Petey Piranha and wiggler besides the tracks Koopa Cape (Wii), Los Angeles Laps (Tour), Moonview Highway (Wii), Squeaky Clean Sprint, Athens Dash (Tour), Daisy Cruiser (Gamecube), Sunset Wilds (GBA), Vancouver Velocity (Tour).

It would seem that there is nothing more to know about it, the release date is practically upon us and we already know the content that comes with this DLC. However, GameXplain found out the exact time this DLC will be released and the schedules are as follows:

July 12 10:00 am in Japan

July 11 6:00 pm Pacific Time

July 12 3 am Spain and Central Europe

July 11 7 pm Mexico City time

You already have it! You just need to free up your schedule and be ready to download the penultimate wave of content for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and be one of the first to enjoy it.

Via: GameXplain

Editor’s note: There’s only one thing better than playing Mario Kart and that is, play Mario Kart with new content installed.