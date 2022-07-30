We have seen that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is about to receive the second wave of tracks from the Additional Paths Pass, but the datamining of the game revealed what they might be 8 more circuits on the wayperhaps with the Wave 3 of tracks planned within the long program of the Pass, which will go on until the end of 2023.

As reported by Twitter user Fishguy6564, who seems to be specialized in the datamining operation, among the game files there are references to paths that are not yet present in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, nor in the first two packages of the Additional Paths Pass and could therefore be arriving in the third package or in subsequent ones.

The discovery dates back to last March, but only now is it considered very reliable, considering that within the datamining the circuits then confirmed in the second batch arriving on August 4 have also emerged with considerable precision, as we have seen from the trailer with release date of the new 8 tracks for the game.

At this point, we can consider the other 8 circuits as probable candidates for arrival in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in the near future, perhaps in the third delivery, awaiting confirmation. These would be the following, as reported by NintendoEverything:

Rock Cup: Tour, DS, GBA, 3DS

Moon Cup: Tour, GameCube,?, 3DS

Fruit Cup: Tour, Wii, DS,?

Boomerang Cup: Tour, GameCube, GBA, Tour

Feather Cup: Tour, Wii, GBA, Tour

Cherry Cup: Tour, GameCube, SNES,?

Acorn Cup: Tour, Wii,?,?

Spiny Cup: Tour, GameCube,?, Wii

There seem to be no tracks coming from Nintendo 64, at least in this list, although it is only a part of the other four packages expected to arrive in the Additional Paths Pass program, which provides a total of 6 DLCs until the end of 2023.