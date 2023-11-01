Nintendo announced the release date and the first details for the sixth and last package of additional routes by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The new routes will be available starting from November 6th for all those who purchased the Pass additional routes or who have a season ticket Nintendo Switch Online + add-on pack.

The paths that will be implemented are:

Acorn Cup

Tour Rome Next

GCN DK Mountain

Wii Daisy Circuit

Piranha Plant Cove

Spiny Cup

Tour Madrid Drive

3DS Rosalina’s Ice World

SNES Bowser Castle 3

Wii Rainbow Road

In addition to the eight routes all players will also receive 16 additional suits to customize your Mii. Also if we will use any amiibo dedicated to Daisy we will be able to get an extra jumpsuit inspired by her. But it didn’t end here. In fact, on the same day a function will be introduced Music Player which will allow us to listen to all the songs from our favorite routes!

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for the sixth and final package of additional routes, wishing you a good viewing as always!

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Course Pack #6

Source: Nintendo Street Gematsu