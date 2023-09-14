Nintendo has announced that it will be releasing a physical edition for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Course Passes. This edition will not include the basic version of the game, which we will have to purchase separately, but will allow us to obtain a code to download the Additional Routes Pass and Lots of physical content to collect. It will be possible to purchase this edition starting next year October 6.

But it didn’t end here. The company has in fact announced that during the winter The sixth and final package of the Additional Routes Pass will arrive, which in addition to many tracks will introduce four new characters: Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline And Peachette.

We leave you now with a new trailer for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Course Passeswishing you a good viewing as always!

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Course Pass Pack 6 The last part of the DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is about to cross the finish line. Race under an amber sky in Mario Kart Wii’s Daisy Track, and get behind the wheel with four other characters: Diddy Kong from Mario Kart: Double Dash!!, Funky Kong from Mario Kart Wii and, from Mario Kart Tour, Pauline and Peachette. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pack 6 – Additional Course Passes*5 will arrive this winter. Members of the Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack will be able to enjoy its content at no additional cost. The DLC can also be purchased separately. Additionally, an on-board version of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Route Pass with several extras*6 will arrive in stores on October 6. More details will be provided in the future.

Source: Nintendo