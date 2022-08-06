The sunny August starts with the super turbo! in fact, the second package forming part of Pass additional routes from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch, which we analyze today in this short review.

After talking to you about the first 8 tracks, made available with the first package in March, we are now back on track with 8 new tracks (divided into two trophies), seven of which are taken from different chapters of the infamous series, and one totally unpublished. Package after package, these additional paths will reach a total of 48 by the end of 2023.

Before diving into this second review, we invite you to catch up on our review of the base title, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Between a pinball machine and an ice cream

In this second wave of the 6 total planned, let’s move on to some vibes a little more peppery compared to the first: things are starting to get slightly more interesting from the point of view of complexity, with many sections that can be tackled off-road (for better or for worse), and with some tracks that have turned out to be a whirlwind of living obstacles. Below we go to analyze in detail i two trophieseach clearly formed by 4 tracks.

Rapa Trophywhich provides:

View of New York – Tour

Mario Circuit 3 – SNES

Kalimari Desert – N64

Waluigi’s pinball machine – DS

This first trophy fully expresses what we have just said about off-road: we start off with a great career with the View of New Yorka circuit with the track that varies with each lap (in full Mario Kart Tour style), very simple but with a couple of interesting twists and a picnic in Central Park, passing through the much more annoying Mario circuit 3 (perhaps the least inspired track, but still a great classic), full of dirt road that will make us suffer, but that will be godsend for shortcuts if we have turbo mushrooms, and Kalimari desert, another changing circuit full of spaces in which to get bogged down. The grand finale but it comes with what is probably the most visually beautiful track of the entire second package, that one Waluigi pinball machine that we were already passionate about on DS, and that for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe it was beautifully recreatedbetween lights, colors, metal spheres, obstacles and a lot of adrenaline.

Propeller Trophywhich provides:

Sprint in Sidney – Tour

Snowlands – GBA

Throat mushroom – Wii

Stracciatella skies – NEW

Changing the mood and moving on to a trophy more based on speed and hops, this trophy it will make us travel among everything we would like from a perfect summer: We start from a beautiful tour of Sidney (and from Tour comes the track), passing through what we want, that is the ice to give us a nice refresh, thanks to the Land of snowsthen coming to take a picnic in the sunny Throat Mushroom that made history on Mario Kart Wii, up to the end with sweetness – and even freshness! – the brand new track, created specifically for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Stracciatella skies. The difficulty of these tracks is less “infamous” than the previous selection, despite the various tracks require a good pace and consistency to be concluded with a first place at the finish. In particular, the unpublished track will put you in front of some jumps and flights that are not exactly obvious, and you will have to be really precise in some circumstances in order not to end up in a cliff.

Wind chimes

These new 8 circuits only increase the prestige of the selection with this one Pass additional routes which turns out to be more and more intriguing. As expected, the first 8 tracks simply led the way, with only a couple of really pretty good tracks, but the rest turned out to be a bit sleepy.

Certainly the summer theme of half of the tracks (despite the lack of beaches) gives us a good hand to face this scorching August without too many thoughts in the head, and we are sure that the small surge in the level of challenge will be appreciated by the public. So let’s raise the bar this time, let’s get busy, and let’s continue to challenge friends and not on these new tracks, also waiting for the 4 remaining packages!