Nintendo has gotten into the habit of randomly launching new ads with little (or no) notice, instead of waiting for a new one Nintendo Direct. He did that with the latest Bayonetta 3 trailer, which confirmed a release date, and today shared a trailer showing the next line-up of DLC circuits for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Just like the first, Pack 2 will consist of two additional cups containing four circuits and will be available from August 4th. We remind you that if you have already purchased the Booster Course Pass, the new circuits will be downloaded immediately. The Booster Course Pass is also available for free if you are a Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Package subscriber.

Package 2 will contain the Rapa Trophy, while the circuits will be: View of New York, Mario 3 Circuit, Kalimari Desert and Waluigi’s Flipper. In addition to this there will also be the Elica Trophy with the following circuits: Sprint in Sidney, Terra delle Nevi, Gola Fungo and Cieli Stracciatella.

Package 2 of #MarioKart 8 Deluxe – Additional Route Pass is Coming August 4th! Hit eight additional courses, including the new Stracciatella Skies! Get the Additional Route Pass now: https://t.co/eSxCBZI6hP pic.twitter.com/y1rNNgHR60 – Nintendo Italia (@NintendoItalia) July 28, 2022



We remind you once again that the new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe package will be available from August 4th.