Like previous DLCs, Pack 6 will introduce 8 new circuits from previous games in the series, as well as four playable characters. In particular:

Nintendo has released a new trailer dedicated to Package 6 of the Additional Routes Pass Of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe revealing that the release date of the last DLC scheduled for the Kart racing game is set for November 9th .

Massive support for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ends

As mentioned at the beginning, Package 6 will conclude the substantial injection of new contents of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Additional Routes Pass, which since March last year has introduced a total of 48 additional tracksto the delight of the community that is still very active, despite the game being released on Nintendo Switch in 2017.

We remind you that the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Additional Routes Pass can be purchased at the price of 24.99 euros. It is also included in the Nintendo Switch Online + Additional Package subscription and therefore subscribers can access it at no additional cost. The price of the subscription is 39.99 euros for 12 months per user or 69.99 euros for the 12-month family plan.