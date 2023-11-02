Nintendo has released a new trailer dedicated to Package 6 of the Additional Routes Pass Of Mario Kart 8 Deluxerevealing that the release date of the last DLC scheduled for the Kart racing game is set for November 9th.
Like previous DLCs, Pack 6 will introduce 8 new circuits from previous games in the series, as well as four playable characters. In particular:
New tracks
- Bowser’s Castle 3 – Super Mario Kart
Rainbow Track – Mario Kart Wii
Daisy’s Circuit – Mario Kart Wii
Rosalina’s Acorn – Mario Kart 7
Madrid Nightlife – Mario Kart Tour
Piranha Plant Cove – Mario Kart Tour
Romantic Rome – Mario Kart Tour
DK Mountains – Mario Kart Double Dash!!
New characters
- Diddy Kong
Funky Kong
Pauline
Peachette
Massive support for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ends
As mentioned at the beginning, Package 6 will conclude the substantial injection of new contents of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Additional Routes Pass, which since March last year has introduced a total of 48 additional tracksto the delight of the community that is still very active, despite the game being released on Nintendo Switch in 2017.
We remind you that the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Additional Routes Pass can be purchased at the price of 24.99 euros. It is also included in the Nintendo Switch Online + Additional Package subscription and therefore subscribers can access it at no additional cost. The price of the subscription is 39.99 euros for 12 months per user or 69.99 euros for the 12-month family plan.
