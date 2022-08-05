A leak may have disclosed the partial list of DLC tracks coming up on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with the next packages of the Pass additional routes.

After the launch of package 2 yesterday, the well-known dataminer OatmealDome discovered that among the new game files of version 2.1.0 of the game there are hidden “preview audio files” of unpublished circuits.

The dataminer explains that i “preview audio file” they are an abridged version of a song, lasting about one second, that are played in the game while the console loads the complete music track.

Thanks to the data shared by OatmealDome, the Twitter user Fishguy6564 was able to draw up a partial list of circuits and cups which will be added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with the next additional Course Pass packs, which we have listed below:

Rock Cup: London Loop (Tour), Peach Gardens (DS), Boo Lake / Broken Pier (GBA), Alpine Pass (3DS)

Moon Cup: Berlin Byways (Tour), Waluigi Stadium / Wario Colleseum (GCN), Merry Mountains (?), Rainbow Road (3DS)

Fruit Cup: Amsterdam Drift (Tour), Wii, DS,?

Boomerang Cup: Singapore Speedway (Tour), GameCube, GBA, Los Angeles Laps (Tour)

Feather Cup: Tour, Wii, Sunset Wilds (GBA), Tour

Cherry Cup: Bangkok Rush (Tour), GameCube, SNES,?

Acorn Cup: Vancouver Velocity (Tour), Maple Treeway (Wii),?,?

Spiny Cup: Tour, GameCube,?, Wii

The list above as we can see is only partial as many tracks have not yet been identified by the community. Furthermore, the most attentive will note that in part it is also based on the leaks leaked online in March. In any case, we are talking about unofficial information, so as usual we recommend taking it with a grain of salt.