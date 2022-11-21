Emerged online a prototype from Mario Karat 8 Deluxe dating back to 2016, when still Nintendo Switch it hadn’t come out and was still called NX, internally. It is certainly a curiosity for all fans of this best-selling game.

The prototype is dated 2016/10/18 09:37:23 and has the functions of debugging active, as is normal. Note in the images the placeholder names for the drivers, which are not part of the Booster Course Pass.

The non-finalized graphics are also interesting, which is obviously normal for a prototype, but which can be of help to those who don’t understand why developers no longer share the processing stages of their games.

For the rest, it is worth remembering that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is currently one of the best-selling games for Nintendo Switch and one of the best-selling games of recent years. Almost fifty million copies are a truly excellent result, especially if we think that Mario Kart 8 was already available for Nintendo Wii U.