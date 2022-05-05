A few months ago, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass. A collection of different tracks from the history of the racing title of Nintendo. Several of past installments made their return here, including Coconut Mall. However, this one comes with a change that is not to the liking of fans.

In its original version Coconut Mall I had some NPC cars moving to the end of the track. These could be an obstacle between any player and victory. However, in mario kart 8 these completely disappeared. So far there is no explanation why this happened.

The change came to light recently because Nintendo shared a video on his official Twitter. Here he invited the players to spend some time in Coconut Mall within mario kart 8. Of course, comments began to arrive complaining about the elimination of the cars.

Source: Nintendo

One of the comments emphasizes that it is very rare that they are not in the version of switch from mario kart 8. Above all because mario kart tour received the track a short while later and keeps the cars moving.

To add salt to the wound, data miners discovered that it is not a mistake, but a deliberate decision. Enter the code of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe there are movement values ​​for cars, but they are not used. Maybe Nintendo he found them to be very annoying, but fans want these nuisances back.

Where did we first see Coconut Mall in Mario Kart?

Coconut Mall is one of the first clues Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass. This will give players access to 48 new tracks that will be released in batches until the end of 2023.. These will be full of returns of several of the most popular of the saga.

Source: Nintendo

the first time we saw Coconut Mall it was in mario kart wii, where it became one of the favorites. Her ad for him Booster Course Pass It caused a lot of excitement, although die-hard fans noticed several changes. However, the most striking, and that in a certain way affects its gameplay, is that of the cars that are now static. Do you think Nintendo will fix them in the future? Tell us in the comments.

