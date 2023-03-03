Nintendo put momentarily offline some of his major games such as Mario Kart 8 and Splatoonthrough an extraordinary urgent maintenance to solve some safety issues found on the online platform.

Both Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon were placed offline at 5:30 in the morning today, Friday 3 March, without a precise timing or more detailed information on the work in progress or the reasons that led to the emergency maintenance. However, there was a statement from Nintendo to explain the deactivation of online modes, which for two titles of this type have great relevance.

“We’ve identified a few vulnerability with online play for these network services and have begun temporary emergency maintenance,” reads Nintendo’s official Network Maintenance message. to indicate reactivation of online play. We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.”

We don’t officially know what it is, but according to the leaker OatmealDome, who often carries out datamining on the Nintendo network, the vulnerability could be linked to a exploit called ENLBufferPwn, which allows an attacker to remotely take control of another user’s console and execute code on it.

This is a security hole that can become significant, because it can be exploited simply by taking part in an online multiplayer game and can also lead to the theft of sensitive data, if recorded on the console. There is no official confirmation, but according to various sources this would be the problem that would have prompted Nintendo to act urgently to correct the vulnerability of the system.