the saga of Mario Kart is one of the most successful that Nintendo has, and Mario Kart 7 It is one of the titles that this year celebrated its eleventh anniversary, and after that the users realized that it received a suspicious update.

News of a title update began on Twitter, where some users shared photographs in which the ad could be read on the screen of a 3DS console.

It is worth mentioning that there are two updates for mario kart 7, 1.1 and 1.2, however, the previous photograph belongs to the first version. And, the last one was held on December 13, 2022.

The update only puts the following:

“Several issues have been resolved to improve the gaming experience.”

The classic legend is ambiguous, however, since in the past issues were resolved regarding removing shortcuts —which apparently affected the game’s speedruns—, this update may have taken care of similar “problems”.

What was special about Mario Kart 7?

The most remarkable thing about the delivery is that the coins returned with it. Retro circuits were also implemented, as well as being able to fly and submerge the cars in water.

In Mario Kart 7 you can also customize the car, from the bodywork to the tires and the hang glider.

It came out on December 1, 2011 for the Nintendo 3DS console.

