Updating video games is now the norm, often even a necessity after certain disastrous launches. Usually the updates continue for some time, maybe for a few years. Now, however, we find that Nintendo has updated after ten years Mario Kart 7. Not eight, seven.

Let’s talk about game for Nintendo 3DS released in December 2011. The latest update (which actually was also the first) of Mario Kart 7 was released in May 2012 and had included some corrections related to online. Now a new update has arrived and it offers the following novelty: “Several problems have been solved to improve the gaming experience”.

Yeah, sadly we’re not told anything else about it and we don’t know exactly what was fixed. One thing is certain, it is one strangeness for a game to be updated after so long. Probably Mario Kart 7 is still played a lot by fans.

Perhaps the patch addresses other glitches that have been used by speedrunners over the years, as you can see in the video above, or it’s an update related to the closure of the Nintendo 3DS shop which will arrive shortly.

If you own the game and downloaded this update and notice any differences, please let us know what Nintendo has changed!

