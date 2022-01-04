According to a leaker, in 2022 they will land on Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 10 (or Mario Kart Crossroads, depending on what they decide to call it), a game of Xenoblade, a new Pikmin And Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 4.

We obviously speak of voices, titles that the leaker in question has heard about from their sources, but which if confirmed could very strongly characterize the new year of the Japanese hybrid console, at the moment still not particularly full of releases as you will have read in the special with all the games of the 2022.

There are, however, even more details: according to the post, Mario Kart 10 will include characters from various intellectual properties, while Xenoblade will basically be an action adventure spin-off.

As for the new Pikmin game, it will be developed by Next Level Games, the authors of Luigi’s Mansion 3, whereas Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 4 will be developed by Crytek.

Will this alleged leak be confirmed in the coming weeks and months? Still early to say, but all the products mentioned would at least be plausible judging by the success of the respective brands so far.