Not even the time to raise your eyes to the sky and see the fireworks go out, which is already looking forward to the new videogame year craving new announcements, in addition to the releases already confirmed for this 2022. According to a rumor that has arrived on the net in these hours in fact, it seems that an alleged “Mario Kart 10“And in the plans of Nintendo and that the announcement would be scheduled for this year.

This is just one of the names they have been given by LeakyPandy via Twitter, and already for numerology it leaves us quite perplexed (in fact there is still no trace of Mario Kart 9 rumored earlier unless counted as ninth Mario Kart Home Circuit). Combined with the racing game dedicated to the Nintendo mascot and his companions, however, there are other names to pique our curiosity, since they too, according to the tweet, will be revealed during this calendar year.

In fact, it seems that the Big N will be in better shape than ever, presenting us a new chapter dedicated to the series Xenoblade (most likely a spin-off), but that too Pikmin 4, the return of the fighting game dedicated to the most famous pocket monsters of all time, that is Pokkén Tournament 2, A new chapter of Gundam Breaker by Bandai Namco, which he also approaches Klonoa Reverie. Even a certain one is even on the list Star Wars Rogue Squadron IV by Crytek.

It doesn’t end there, because the list continues and not just under the Nintendo banner. In fact, it seems that we will finally see a new title dedicated to the series arrive Ninja Gaiden (and after the trilogy was released in recent months, it would also make a lot of sense), Age of Sigmar Warriors as an exclusive Xbox console, and even a brand new Capcom IP-style IP, from the name Necrokalipse.

* NEW * Games expected to be revealed this year? Heard of: Nintendo

-Xenoblade side game (action / adventure)

-Rogue Squadron IV (dev Crytek)

-Mariokart 10 / Crossroads (been exposed to both names, unsure of final one. Features multiple IP)

-Pikmin title (dev Next Level Games) – LeakyPandy (@LeakyPandy) January 3, 2022

Certainly they are all very suggestive hypotheses, but although some seem very papable, we remind you that this information is found from an unofficial source, and consequently it is not possible to verify its reliability: we therefore invite you to consider such information as mere rumors.