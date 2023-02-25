Pre-season testing concluded today at the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain which will host the first Grand Prix of the 2023 season next week. Pirelli has made the entire range of P Zero tires available to the teams, made up of six different slick compounds (in addition to intermediate and full wet Cinturato), and a prototype C3 produced by the back-up factory in Turkey. Each team was able to mount 30 sets of dry tires and 2 sets of the prototype, with a minimum pressure of 21 psi for the fronts and 18.5 psi for the rears and using the tire warmers at 70°C for a maximum of 2 hours.

The fastest in the three days of testing is Sergio Perez on Red Bull with a time of 1m30.305s, set today on the C4 compound. He was followed by Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes at 1m30.664s mounting the softer C5 and Valtteri Bottas on Alfa Romeo, with the same compounds, which instead stopped the clock at 1m30.827s. With the 2022 C4, in the same pre-season tests, the time was 1.9 seconds higher.

On the final day of testing, the teams found the key to better managing degradation, as evidenced by today’s long runs compared to previous days. The asphalt reached peaks of 44 degrees today and then stabilized at 27 degrees in the evening, allowing for a further reduction in lap times. The temperature remained constant throughout the days and did not negatively affect performance which instead benefited both from the lower wind speed compared to the Thursday and Friday sessions and from the evolution of the track.

The fastest on the first day of testing was Max Verstappen on Red Bull who finished a lap in 1m32.837s on the C3. On day one, the teams concentrated mainly on perfecting the set-up of the cars. On Friday Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou excelled with a time of 1m31:610s, riding the C5. The last two days most of the drivers did long runs to simulate the race with the three compounds nominated for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Mario Island (Pirelli motorsport director): “These three days of testing have been precious for the teams, the riders and also for us. The teams were able to fine-tune the set-up of the cars in view of next week’s race weekend and the drivers had time to familiarize themselves with the new construction in the Pirelli range, this year enriched by an additional compound which will be used in the Bahrain GP. The lap times recorded today are surprising because this year’s tires are on average 1.5 seconds faster than the same compounds from 2022. The figure is even more significant on a track like Sakhir, where traction and braking prevail but there are no corners that require the tires to take up long periods of time. Even the new C1, which could be the protagonist in the race in a week’s time, was positively received by all the teams for the good performances it showed. With a wider range of tyres, we now have more flexibility in choosing and will be able to name the most suitable compounds for each circuit.”.