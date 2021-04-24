A few days after turning 30 years old, Mario Irivarren was surprised in the program En boca de todos with a live link from his father, Moses Irivarren, who confessed that he was concerned because he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“As I told you, I am going through difficult times, unfortunately I have tested positive for COVID, so I am worried (…) Within that concern, they told me that you were reappearing in This is war,” says the father of Mario in his first television appearance.

During the broadcast, Moisés Irivarren confesses that when he observed his son on the television screen, he said: “No, with this son that I have who is a warrior, a fighter, I have to do the same. So you set an example for me once again, ”he says.

He also told him that he wanted to pay tribute to him because he is a great boy. “I have countless witnesses who support it, you are the best son, happy day.”

Vania Bludau’s lover was moved by the news of his father and claimed that he had no symptoms.

“I spoke with him and he told me that he woke up without symptoms, without fever, my father is over 60 years old and is about to turn 64 years old,” he alleged.

Mario Irivarren returns to EEG

On Tuesday April 20, Mario Irivarren returned to EEG: the origin. After being chosen by Mario Hart as a member of the combatant team, he could not hold back the tears and acknowledged that his bad decisions had taken him away from the reality show that he considers his home.

In February, the reality boy and his love Vania Bludau were caught in a house in Punta Hermosa violating biosecurity protocols, and after being intervened by the police and serenazgo, they had a violent attitude.