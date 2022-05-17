Vania Bludau and Mario Irivarren They are still involved in a media controversy after their love breakup. In recent weeks, the model reported having been the victim of aggression and mistreatment by the reality boy. In addition, the statements of the entrepreneur’s partner, who attacked her, were also added.

However, now the former member of “This is war” has decided to respond with evidence and has presented a series of conversations that expose the constant fights they were involved in during the time they were together, which even became physical.

Mario Irivarren showed a scratch

Magaly Medina presented these chats to her audience and revealed that Mario Irivarren sent a photograph as evidence of a scratch he suffered at the hands of Vania Bludau when they were arguing.

“There is an image where they were arguing and in the midst of that frustration, she has given him, from what we saw, a scratch because she slapped him” expressed before cameras.

The driver also regretted that the two television figures have reached such a point of attacking each other.

“Their two personalities collided… (…) They both need to heal the toxic, they are young and still can,” he added.

Vania Bludau assures that she paid for Mario Irivarren’s therapy

In new chats presented by vania bludau, it can be verified that the model and Mario Irivarren’s partner had a good relationship and was even aware of the reality boy’s attacks on his then-partner. In one of the conversations, the influencer shows that she was the one who paid for psychiatric treatment so that the competitor could overcome her anger control problems.

“Nobody deserves that, and it’s for that reason that I don’t want to be with him anymore. Believe me, even the psychiatrist paid him because I love him, but he continued the same way. I can no longer stand those things, “reads one of the captures presented by Magaly Medina in her show program.

